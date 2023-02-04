Police report image

WARSAW — A Scio man was arrested Thursday after at least two alleged incidents of forging official documents and issuing bad checks in recent months.

Thomas W. McCabe, 45, was charged at 10:14 p.m. with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors; second-degree forgery of official document, a class D felony; and issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor, all stemming from an incident reported Nov. 16, 2022.

