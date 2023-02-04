WARSAW — A Scio man was arrested Thursday after at least two alleged incidents of forging official documents and issuing bad checks in recent months.
Thomas W. McCabe, 45, was charged at 10:14 p.m. with petit larceny and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, class A misdemeanors; second-degree forgery of official document, a class D felony; and issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor, all stemming from an incident reported Nov. 16, 2022.
McCabe was also charged with third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony; another count of fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a class A misdemeanor; another count of second-degree forgery of official document, a class D felony; and another count of issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor, all stemming from an incident reported Dec. 6, 2022.
McCabe was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Leshawn T. Kimbrough, 32, of Bolivar, was charged at 6:05 a.m. Thursday with third-degree menacing, a class B misdemeanor. Kimbrough was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — David S. Perrington, 33, of Delevan, was charged at 7:58 a.m. Thursday with sexual abuse contact with an individual younger than 11, a class D felony; and forcible touching of intimate parts and acting in a manner to injure a child younger than 17, class A misdemeanors. Charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 17. Perrington was reported held.
- ALLEGANY — Michael J. Petch, 45, of Brocton, was charged at 1:07 p.m. Thursday with second-degree harassment – communicating a threat, a class A misdemeanor. Charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 23. Petsch was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- CARROLLTON — Xander J. Grover, 19, of Limestone, was charged at 2:53 a.m. Friday with second-degree burglary of a dwelling, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Grover’s arrest status was not reported.