SALAMANCA — Three Salamanca residents were issued drug-related charges following a traffic stop, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday.
A deputy stopped a vehicle with three occupants at 5:27 a.m. Wednesday on North Main Street. All three were subsequently taken into custody.
Richard O. McLarney, 35, was charged with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony, and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor.
Lindsey D. Little, 32, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
Khristerpher M. Ellis, 32, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and failure to signal a turn, an infraction.
All three were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Salamanca Police
- Wednesday, 5:13 a.m., Toby Bova, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and unsafe turn, an infraction. Bova was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- YORKSHIRE — Katelyn M. Myers, 28, of Friendship, was arrested at 10:39 a.m. Tuesday on a warrant issued by the New York State Police. Myers was taken to Franklinville Police Department, where she was turned over to troopers.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Thomas Yegbor, 22, of Allegany, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Wednesday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. Yegbor was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- SCIO — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:02 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 9 and Route 417. Desiree D. Jones, 44, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Randy Haudricourt, 68, of Delevan, was charged at 6:17 p.m. Wednesday with issuing a bad check, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 19. Haudricourt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- SMETHPORT, PA. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:25 a.m. Tuesday on Route 6 near Irons Hollow Road. Angel M. Williams, 19, of Kane, was identified as the driver. One suspected serious injury was reported.