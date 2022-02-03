Police report image

New York State Police

  • WIRT — Garette H. McCutcheon, 22, of Richburg, was charged at an unreported time Saturday, with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with traffic tickets.
  • BELMONT — Jessica A. Headley-Murray, 37, of Canaseraga, was charged at 10:33 p.m. Tuesday, with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree offer file a false instrument, a class E felony. She was released with an appearance ticket.
  • WELLSVILLE — Dominic D. Grimes, 31 of Wellsville, was charged at 8:40 p.m. Tuesday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.

