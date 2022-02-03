...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Significant snowfall. TOTAL snow accumulations of 7 to
13 inches.
* WHERE...Niagara, Erie, Chautauqua, and Cattaraugus counties.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult...especially later today and
tonight. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact commutes
into Friday.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snowfall of just an inch or two will coat
some untreated secondary roadways this morning. Most of the snow
accumulation will be later this afternoon through the first half
of tonight. Additional minor accumulations will be possible late
tonight and Friday.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Widespread accumulating snow will create dangerous travel conditions.
Submit snow reports through our website or social media.
