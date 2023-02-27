Police report image

WELLSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with an alleged rape last year, the Wellsville Police Department reported Monday.

Jason M. Goodsell, 37, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged Feb. 21 with first-degree rape, a class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; and forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.

