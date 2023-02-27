WELLSVILLE — A Pennsylvania man was charged in connection with an alleged rape last year, the Wellsville Police Department reported Monday.
Jason M. Goodsell, 37, of Shinglehouse, Pa., was charged Feb. 21 with first-degree rape, a class B felony; first-degree sexual abuse, a class D felony; and forcible touching, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation of a complaint reported last June.
Goodsell was remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held in lieu of $5,000 cash bail.
Olean Police
- Monday, 11:18 a.m., Ronald L. Billingsly, 34, of 413 W. Greene St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of McKean County (Pa.) Court. Billingsly was held pending arraignment.
More from this section
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 7:37 p.m., Jason John, 38, of Irving, was charged with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. John was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Feb. 21, no time provided, Amanda N. Allman, 36, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant. She was remanded to Allegeny County Jail, where she was held in lieu of $500 bail.
- Saturday, no time provided, Nicholas W. Stilson, 24, of Wellsville, was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors; failure to keep right and using a mobile phone while operating a motor vehicle, infractions. The charges stem from a reported accident on O’Connor Street. Stilson was released to a third party.
New York State Police
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:53 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of Thornwood Drive and Rock Springs Road. David M. Crino, 41, of Hinsdale, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- SPRINGVILLE — David L. Smith, 49, of Delevan, was charged at 7:04 p.m. Sunday with second-degree reckless endangerment and third-degree fleeing an officer in a motor vehicle, both class A misdemeanors. Smith was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Michael P. Kelley, 61, of Olean, was charged at 10:36 p.m. Sunday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. Kelley was released with an appearance ticket.