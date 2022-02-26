Olean Police
- Thursday, 6:07 p.m., Annette M. Scott, 51, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and improper turn, an infraction. She was released to OT.
Wellsville Police
Friday, no time reported, Chad R. Matthews, 28, of Little Genesee, was charged with second-degree sex abuse, a class A misdemeanor. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $250 bail.}
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- DELEVAN — Austin Pleace, 24, of Delevan, was charged at 8:20 a.m. Feb. 17, with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and unsafe tires, an infraction. He was released with appearance tickets.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Jedidiah L. Badgle, 35, of Jamestown, was charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and traffic violations.
New York
State Police
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Feb. 14 on County Roads 22 and 30. William P. Sherwood, 42, of Whitesville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported. Sherwood was then charged at 6:45 p.m. with driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Andrew R. Goodwill, 47, of Port Allegany, Pa., was charged at 11 a.m. with first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony, and first-degree operation of a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- GREAT VALLEY — Nancy E. Milliron, 64, of Humphrey, was charged at 2:48 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — Alan M. Knapp, 30, of Friendship, was charged at 9:26 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released to a third party.
- ALLEGANY — Shane R. Whittaker, 29, of Allegany, was charged at 11:10 p.m. Thursday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.