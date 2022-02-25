Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:45 a.m., Chelsea D. Tarr, 29, of St. Marys, Pa., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Country Fair on North 12th Street. Tarr was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 12:15 p.m., Bridget E. Ellison, 19, of 109 N. 12th St., was charged with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charges stem from a reported domestic incident. Ellison’s status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Eric M. Conklin, 40, of Groton, was charged at 3 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Conklin was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HUME — A 13-year-old Hume boy was charged at 3:53 p.m. Wednesday with two counts of sexual misconduct, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 16. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.