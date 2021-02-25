New York State Police
- CANEADEA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Tuesday on Crawford Creek Road near Bennett Hill Road. Jessica M. Grottanelli, 36, of Caneadea, was identified as one of the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WIRT — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 1:16 p.m. Tuesday on Route 275 near Johnson Road. Calvin C. Bracy, 77, of Friendship, and Victor L. Torpey, 63, of Wellsville, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:08 p.m. Tuesday on Shongo Valley Road near Council House Road. James J. Comstock, 64, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA