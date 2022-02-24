Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:01 p.m., Jansen M. John, 29, of 1700 E. State St., was charged with two counts of petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from complaints made at Ried’s Food Barn and the Dollar General store on East State Street. John was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York
State Police
- CARROLLTON — Heather M. Dempsey, 32, of Cassadaga, was charged at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Jan. 30. Dempsey was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — Tommy D. Phillips, 43, of Genesee, Pa., was charged at 4:38 p.m. Tuesday with driving while ability impaired by drugs with two prior convictions, a class D felony, and first-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class E felony. Philips was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Pennsylvania State Police
- ULYSSES, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:41 a.m. Friday on Route 49 near Route 449. Cheyenne L. Rupar, 26, of Westfield, was identified as the driver. Two suspected minor injuries were reported.