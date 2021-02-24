OLEAN — Three Olean residents face animal abuse charges, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office announced Tuesday.
Duane A. Lampe, 29, Tonia L. Lampe, 38, and Elizabeth M. Vennard, 19, all of 136 S. Second St., were each charged Friday with neglect, failure to provide sustenance and proper food and water, all agriculture and market laws.
The case stems from the execution of a search and seizure warrant on the residence by the Sheriff’s Office with he assistance of the Olean Police Department and Cattaraugus County SPCA.
An unspecified number of animals were transported to Cattaraugus County SPCA to receive care.
The Sheriff’s Office is urging anyone with additional information other animals in their care to call 938-2609 and leave a detailed message.
The South Second Street residence recently was damaged by a fire on Feb. 9, and officials reported that several pets had been rescued from the blaze. It is unclear if the current charges are related to that incident.
All three were processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
Olean Police
- Sunday, 3:20 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North 15th Street. A vehicle operated by a 16-year-old Allegany girl reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Kelly Lynn Tincher, 42, of 1017 Linn Road, which was stopped at a red light. The youth was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 11:45 a.m., Jessica C. Fero, 41, of 809 W. Sullivan St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charged of driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Gary R. Lawton, 59, of 117 River St., Salamanca, was charged at 5:05 p.m. Saturday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a domestic incident reported Friday in Randolph. Lawton was released on his own recognizance and is due back in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Terrance A. Musall, 35, of 29 Main St., South Dayton, was charged at 1:45 p.m. Sunday with second-degree assault, a class D felony; first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony; and second-degree harassment, a violation. The charge stem from a reported domestic incident. Musall was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:46 a.m. Monday on Route 275. Skye-Alexandria Cirksey Johnson, 26, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:29 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Leonard Avenue. Molly N. Ryan, 21, of Overland Park, Kan., and Darryl William Ross, 50, of Cuba, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- COLD SPRING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 12:01 p.m. Monday on West Perimeter Road. Jesse S. John, 31, of Salamanca, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Steven V. Bailey, 48, of Olean, was charged at 1:03 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, a class A misdemeanor. Bailey was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. Monday on Limestone Run Road. Edward Eugene Stover, 83, and Traci Lynn Maley, 54, both of Limestone, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- SCIO
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:47 p.m. Monday on Route 10 near Shear Road. Amanda L. Broan, 21, of Farmington, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.