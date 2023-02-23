Police report image

Salamanca Police

  • Tuesday, 5;15 p.m., Charles F. White, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested on a superior court warrant charging him with second-degree gang assault, a class C felony. He was processed and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
  • Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., Phillip J. Goodwill, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant charging him with trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
  • Wednesday, 2:24 a.m., Ethan M. Blank, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with obstructing emergency medical services and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket.

