- Tuesday, 5;15 p.m., Charles F. White, 33, of Salamanca, was arrested on a superior court warrant charging him with second-degree gang assault, a class C felony. He was processed and turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
- Wednesday, 1:40 a.m., Phillip J. Goodwill, 19, of Salamanca, was arrested on a warrant charging him with trespass and fourth-degree criminal mischief, class A misdemeanors. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 2:24 a.m., Ethan M. Blank, 24, of Salamanca, was charged with obstructing emergency medical services and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors. He was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Kerri L. Horning, 42, no address listed, was charged at 1:21 p.m. Monday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Horning was processed and issued an appearance ticket and turned over to New York State Police on an active arrest warrant for a previous larceny incident.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Randy R. White, 38, of Salamanca, was charged at 8 .m. Tuesday with second-degree assault, a class D felony, and second-degree gang assault, a class C felony, for an incident from June 2022. White was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending arraignment.
- COLDSPRING — Brandi C. Bartlow, 36, of Napoli, was charged at 2:58 a.m. Wednesday with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and third-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument, class A misdemeanors; operating a motor vehicle without license, aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, operation without financial security, uninspected motor vehicle and vehicle blocking traffic or obstructing view, infractions. Bartlow was processed and issued an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Micole R. Mattys, 27, of Olean, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal mischief, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Feb. 16. Mattys was released on their own recognizance.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:46 p.m. Tuesday on NYS Route 19 near County Road 31A. Magdalena Krahel, 46, of Oakville, Ontario, and a 16-year-old of Angelica were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.
- MACHIAS — Zakary A. Bemish, 22, of Yorkshire, was charged at 4:44 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Beamish was processed and issued an appearance ticket.