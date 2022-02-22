Olean Police
- Saturday, 5:09 p.m., one person was injured in a one-vehicle accident at Eleventh and Reed streets when a vehicle operated by Alexis J. Weber, 25, of Olean, hit icy conditions.
- Monday, 7:37 a.m., Samantha L Rote, 31, of Olean, was arrested as a fugitive from justice without warrant.
New York
State Police
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:06 a.m. Friday on Wolf Run Road. Jill J. Roulo, 31, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Melissa L. Wagner, 35, of Olean, was charged at 1:22 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Adam M. Morehouse, 20, of Wellsville, was charged at 3:19 p.m. Saturday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:05 p.m. Friday on State Route 305 and Youngs Road. Adam L. Gowdy, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 5:15 p.m. Sunday on a snowmobile trail off Pennsylvania Avenue., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:12 p.m. Sunday on County Road 31 and Hartigan Road. Gage MJ Thomas, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- HEBRON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:26 a.m. Saturday on State Route 44. Eric J. Barnhart, 30, of Shinglehouse, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.