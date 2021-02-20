Salamanca Police
- Thursday, 10:57 p.m., Drew A. Ray, 22, of Salamanca, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate headlights and taillights, both infractions. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 12:33 a.m., Cameron M. Davis, 36, of Salamanca, was charged with driving while intoxicated, second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, all unclassified misdemeanors, and several traffic infractions and violations. He will be arraigned on the charges on May 5.
New York State Police
- WELLSVILLE — Christopher D. Vargas, 22, of Wellsville, was charged at 8:33 a.m. Thursday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- FILLMORE — Alan J. Warren, 29, of Fillmore, was charged at 2:36 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. His status was not reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:22 p.m. Thursday on Route 305 and Little John Road. Kelly A. VanKirk, 38, of Houghton, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 p.m. Thursday on Route 240 and Felton Hill Road. Heather L.A. Manaher, 31, of West Valley, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.