Olean Police

  • Monday, 1:18 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on Main Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Stephanie D. DeRose, 69, of Madison Avenue, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Philip D. Webb, 29, of 394 Center St., which had slowed in traffic. DeRose was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
  • Monday, 4:16 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and South Eighth streets. A vehicle operated by Gregory A. Milbrand, 27, of 126 S. 11th St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Brandon R. Dutton, 28, of 818 W. Sullivan St., which had braked for an uninvolved vehicle.
  • Monday, 5:16 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South 26th Street. A vehicle operated by Jeremy D. Woolston, 42, of 1306 Irving Parkway, reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Alan J. Shortz, 64, of Franklinville. Woolston was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
  • Tuesday, 4:39 p.m., Ronald Daniels, 33, of Buffalo, was arrested on warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, class B felonies. Daniels was held pending arraignment.

New York

State Police

  • GREAT VALLEY — Patricia L. Fisher, 61, of Great Valley, was charged at 12:10 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Aug. 17. Fisher was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

Pennsylvania

State Police

  • ULYSSES, Pa. — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:08 p.m. Jan. 22 on Rock Run Road near Losey Road. Marlin E. Wiest, 63, of Lykens, and Lon E. Sholly, 55, of Milton, were identified as the drivers. One injury was reported.

