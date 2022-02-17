Olean Police
- Monday, 2:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and East Henley streets. A vehicle operated by Harlene G. Shelton, 85, of Garden Avenue, reportedly passed a red light and struck a vehicle operated by Connie F. Chapus, 67, of Union Valley Road. Shelton was subsequently cited for running a red light, an infraction.
- Tuesday, 2:48 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near State Street. A vehicle operated by Andrea J. Thompson, 68, of Front Street, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Jodi L. Rice, 52, of Smethport, Pa., which was stopped in traffic. Thompson was subsequently cited for operating without insurance and following too closely, infractions.
- Wednesday, 9:02 a.m., Kirt D. Nice, 52, of 207 N. Sixth St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony, and trespass, a violation. According to police, Nice was reportedly found to be occupying an apartment that had been condemned by the city. When notified he must leave, he allegedly made threats against officers. Nice was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held on $10,000 bail.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Rachel M. Sebree, 33, and Tracy L. Murray, 47, both of Wellsville, were each charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported Friday at the Dollar General on West Dyke Street. Sebree and Murray were processed and released with appearance tickets.
- Tuesday, no time reported, Michael C. Wheeler, 24, of Wellsville, was arrested on a bench warrant relating to previous charges of petit larceny and second-degree false personation, class A misdemeanors. Wheeler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- RUSHFORD — Michael Frazier, 51, of Rushford, was arrested Friday on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Family Court. Frazier was processed and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $8,000 cash bail, $16,000 bond or $80,000 partially secured bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- WELLSVILLE — David Metcalf, 36, of Wellsville, was arrested Friday on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. Metcalf was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail or $10,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date.
- SCIO — Rachael E. Rix, 32, of Scio, was arrested Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Willing Town Court. Rix was arraigned and released on her own recognizance.
New York State Police
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 9:08 a.m. Tuesday on Godfrey Hollow Road. Carol A. Elwood, 75, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Elizabeth J. Robinson, 44, of Olean, was charged at 12:05 p.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Robinson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Summer J. Matthews, 40, of Delevan, was charged at 7:49 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal contempt, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 4. Matthews was processed and released with an appearance ticket.