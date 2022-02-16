Olean Police
- Thursday, 8:10 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on East Riverside Drive near Indiana Avenue. Vehicles operated by Tayler J. Lawson, 27, of Knapp Creek, and Donald G. Haight, 70, of Portville, reportedly collided head-on. Both vehicles were towed from the scene.
- Monday, 11:39 a.m., Kurt C. Struble, 42, of 526 Main St., Limestone, was arrested on bench warrants related to previous charges of third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; second-degree criminal contempt and second-degree obstruction of governmental administration, class A misdemeanors; and second-degree harassment, a violation. Struble was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 10:12 a.m., Andrew S. Nelson, 29, of 2666 Five Mile Road, Allegany, was arrested on bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of acting in a manner injurious to a child, public lewdness, third-degree auto stripping, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and eight counts of possession of a hypodermic instrument, all class A misdemeanors. Nelson’s status was not reported.
New York
State Police
- WELLSVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 7:01 a.m. Monday at the intersection of Route 19 and Vossler Road. Alyssa R. Wixson, 24, of Friendship, and an 18-year-old Angelica man were listed as the drivers. One injury was reported.
Pennsylvania
State Police
- AUSTIN, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:48 p.m. Saturday on McConnell Road near Red Ridge Road. Michael P. Park, 54, of Altoona, was operating a snowmobile traveling east when he reportedly left the roadway and struck a fallen tree and an embankment. He was transported to UPMC Cole with suspected serious injuries.
- BRADFORD, Pa. — Dylan Richardson, 20, of Allegany, N.Y., was charged at 11:32 p.m. Sunday with possession of a controlled substance.