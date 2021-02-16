Olean Police
- Thursday, 5:29 p.m. — no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on West State Street. A vehicle operated by Cory R. Brion, 28, of Olean, was traveling east when it struck a vehicle operated by Leah K. Allen, 55, of Olean, from behind. Brion was charged with following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 5:56 p.m. — no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Fifth Street. A vehicle operated by Darren Dickerson, 22, of Olean, struck a tree.
- Friday, 8:04 a.m. — no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident in a parking lot on North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Beth A. Ray, 38, of Olean, was backing up when it struck a vehicle operated by Stacey J. Maine, 36, of Olean. Ray was charged with unsafe backing, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 7:37 p.m., Benjamin M. Finch, 30, of Salamanca, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 9:57 p.m., Nathaniel O. Wheaton, 22, of Bloomfield, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Wellsville Police
- Saturday, no time reported, Joshua L. Cole, 34, of Wellsville, was charged with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- LITTLE VALLEY — Timothy J. Cieslik, 31, of Binghamton, was charged at 12:45 p.m. Thursday on an active warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. He transported from Broome County to Cattaraugus County Jail and held until a later date.
- HUMPHREY — Alan O. Maynard, Jr., no age reported, of Humphrey, was charged at 3:13 p.m. Thursday with endangering the welfare of a child, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- PERRYSBURG — Brittany A. Danks,27, of Cherry Creek, was charged at 7:42 p.m. Friday with driving while abilities impaired by drugs, a unclassified misdemeanor, and move from lane unsafely, an infraction. She was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 11:13 a.m. Friday on Cinema and Independence drives. Edward E. Lias, 78, of Port Allegany, Pa. and John F. McMullen, 88, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- ELLICOTTVILLE — Dillon T. Gray, 29, of Warren, Pa., was charged at 9:40 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- AMITY — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 8:58 a.m. Saturday on Barnum and Big Loop Mountain roads. Robin K. Clark, 36, of Cuba, and Jonathan M. Edwards, 60, of Olean, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Christopher M. Byrne, 48, of Olean, was charged at 4:14 p.m. Saturday with driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11:59 p.m. Saturday on Routes 19 and 305. Sterling G. Haase, 28, of Silver Springs, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:33 p.m. Saturday on Chapel Hill and Five Mile roads. Jamar L. Mills, 25, of Buffalo, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- OLEAN — Dennis W. Fox, 25, of Bradford, Pa., was charged at 10:04 p.m. Saturday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was reported held.
- HINSDALE — Zachary C. Outman, 20, of Wellsville, was charged at 10:26 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or higher, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 96 at exit 27. Gregory R. Szu-Tu, 39, of Ithaca, and Taylor W. Safford, 19, of Allegany, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- RED HOUSE — Ronny H. Rockow, 57, of Ashtabula, Ohio, was charged at 2:22 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol level of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALFRED — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:06 p.m. Sunday on State Highway 21 and Lusk Road. Michael R. Bidzerkowny, 38, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.