Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:01 p.m., Tyler L. Evans, 26, no permanent address, was arrested on an active arrest warrant. Evans was additionally charged with resisting arrest and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. He was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Friday, 12:16 a.m., Bridget M. Bado, 40, of 1015 N. Union St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Bado was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- Friday, 9:33 a.m., Ryan M. Cross, 34, of Friendship, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and second-degree criminal trespass, both class A misdemeanors. Cross was held pending arraignment.
- Friday, 9:57 p.m., Adam C. Austin, 28, of Little Genesee, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate lights, an infraction. Austin is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 2:54 a.m., Madison M. Kenyon, 19, of 1108 River St., was charged with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors, and speed in zone, an infraction. Kenyon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 9:20 p.m., Alba L. Pombo, 52, of 318 W. Henley St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; unlicensed operator and inadequate lights, infractions. Pombo is due back in court at a later date.
- Saturday, 11:16 p.m., Kristin A. Kellogg, 29, of 705 Irving St., was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor, and operating without insurance, an infraction. Kellogg is due back in court at a later date.
- Sunday, 1:08 a.m., Brandon C. Ordway, 37, of Portville, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration is suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Ordway is due back in court at a later date.