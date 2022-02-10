ASHFORD — The Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a missing person who was involved in a motor-vehicle accident early Wednesday.
A vehicle belonging to David B. Jeffery, 61, was found at approximately 3:30 a.m. over a small embankment on Rock Springs Road. Jeffery was not located at the scene and has not been heard from since.
Jeffery is described as a white male, 5 feet, 10 inches and approximately 180 pounds. No information was available regarding his clothing.
If anyone has information on Jeffery, or saw anyone walking in that area, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (716) 938-2217.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:38 a.m., Kirt D. Nice, 52, of 207 N. Sixth St., was charged with making a terroristic threat, a class D felony. Nice was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Dale L. Shelley II, 41, and Kami B. White, 24, both of Wellsville, were each charged with second-degree harassment, a violation. In addition, Shelley was charged with criminal obstruction of breathing, a class A misdemeanor; and White was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported on Maple Avenue. Shelley and White were processed and released with appearance tickets.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Jeremy A. Ward, 24, of Wellsville, was arrested Feb. 3 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Ward was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
- BOLIVAR — Robert D. Saunders, 39, of Bolivar, was arrested Feb. 3 on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Bolivar Village Court. Saunders was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $5,000 cash bail, $10,000 bond or $50,000 partially secured bond. He is due back
- in court at a later date.
- BELFAST — Kyle W. Ahrens, 32, of Belfast, was arrested Tuesday on a violation of probation warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Ahrens was transported to Allegany County Jail, where he was held pending further court proceedings.
New York State Police
- BELFAST — A 12-year-old Friendship boy was charged at 12:15 p.m. Feb. 2 with first-degree criminal sex act, a class B felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Dec. 11. The youth was processed and released with an appearance ticket.