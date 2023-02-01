ANGELICA — Two people were injured following an accident on Interstate 86 in the town of Angelica Monday night, the New York State Police reported.
According to police reports, troopers out of the Amity barracks responded at 9 p.m. to the westbound lane for a vehicle collision involving a tractor trailer.
Investigation determined that a 2009 Kia Optima was traveling west when it went out of control. The Kia spun multiple times, striking the guide rails on both sides of the roadway. It then came to rest in the left lane and was then reportedly struck by a 2022 Volkswagen tractor-trailer.
The westbound lane of I-86 was temporarily closed to traffic as a result of the crash.
Both occupants of the Kia, who were not identified, were taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for serious injuries. The tractor-trailer operator was not injured, troopers said.
The accident remained under investigation.
Olean Police
- Monday, 11:36 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and East State streets. A vehicle operated by Rebecca S. Baldwin, 64, of Smethport, Pa., was entering the intersection when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Mary L. Edwards, 69, of Old Rock City Road. Baldwin was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
Salamanca Police
- Monday, 4:23 p.m., Javon M. Battle, 29, of Salamanca, was charged with operating a motor vehicle while registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from the investigation of an accident. Battle is due back in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Joelle E. Cooper, 35, and Steven B. Derk, 28, both of Salamanca, were each charged at 1:49 a.m. Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A-II felony; three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a class A misdemeanor. Derk was additionally charged with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The charges stem from a drug investigation following a traffic stop. Cooper and Derk were remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where they were held.
- GREAT VALLEY — Little Angel Goodwill, 47, of Great Valley, was arrested at 12:55 a.m. Tuesday on multiple fugitive from justice warrants issued out of Pennsylvania. Goodwill was additionally charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; second-degree criminal impersonation, a class A misdemeanor; and inadequate muffler, an infraction. Goodwill’s status was not reported.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Frank Scarpa, 58, of Hinsdale, was charged at 2:15 p.m. Monday with third-degree insurance fraud and second-degree possession of a forged instrument. The charges stem from incidents reported on Oct. 18 and Nov. 6. Scarpa was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- ISCHUA — Brandi R. Finch, 34, of Hinsdale, was charged at 4:52 p.m. Monday with first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs and illegal destruction of a hypodermic instrument, both unclassified misdemeanors, and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Finch was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Jacob E. Clark, 34, of Great Valley, was charged at 6:10 p.m. Monday with second-degree menacing, fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and criminal obstruction of breathing, all class A misdemeanors. Clark’s status was not reported.
- CARROLLTON — Donald P. Sheetz, 38, of Kersey, Pa., was charged at 8:27 p.m. Monday with second-degree cemetery desecration, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Jan. 11. Sheetz was processed and released with an appearance ticket.