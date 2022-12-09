Olean Police
- Thursday, 11:16 a.m., Heather L. Diaz, 38, of 744 Garden Ave., was charged with third-degree unlawful use of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- Thursday, 2:12 p.m., Lacey J. Visker, 31, no permanent address, was charged with failure to pay for service by stealth, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Perkins restaurant. Visker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 6:42 p.m., Jack Elden Doxey, 47, of Portville, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Allegany County Court. Doxey was turned over to the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office.