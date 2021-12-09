Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of South Union and West Greene streets. A vehicle operated by Matthew M. Stiles, 43, of Roulette, Pa., had stopped at a red light and begun to back up when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Anthony D. McNutt, 24, of Alexander. Stiles was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 6:26 p.m., Tashanti R. Philips, 19, of 623 Seneca Ave., was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Phillips was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Grace E. Thomas, 29, of Bolivar, was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court relating to previous charges of second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and other unspecified traffic and vehicle violations. Thomas was processed and released and is due back in court at a later date.