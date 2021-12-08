Olean Police
- Monday, 10:48 p.m., Renee Louise Mighells, 34, no permanent address, Olean, was arrested on a bench warrant issued by the Allegany County Sheriff’s Office. Mighells’ status was not reported.
- Tuesday, 1:28 p.m., Ashton K. App, 20, of 633 S. Union St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and false personation, a class B misdemeanor. The charges stem from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. App’s status was not reported.
Pennsylvania State Police
- COUDERSPORT, Pa. — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:30 p.m. Monday on Buffalo Street near Route 872. Joseph L. Askins, 35, of Coudersport, was identified as the driver. According to troopers, Askins’ motorcycle failed to negotiate a turn and left the roadway, flipping several times. Askins was transported to UPMC Cole for treatment of suspected severe injuries.