Olean Police

  • Tuesday, 12:19 a.m., Kameron Mykel Ertell, 21, of 208 S. Eighth St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a report of an alleged assault on a 2-year-old male. Ertell was additionally arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. Ertell was held pending arraignment.
  • Tuesday, 2 p.m., Eric Joseph Pitts, 36, of 111 N. 12th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree assault, a class D felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Pitts was held pending arraignment.

