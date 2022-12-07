- Tuesday, 12:19 a.m., Kameron Mykel Ertell, 21, of 208 S. Eighth St., was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a report of an alleged assault on a 2-year-old male. Ertell was additionally arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and third-degree criminal tampering, a class B misdemeanor. Ertell was held pending arraignment.
- Tuesday, 2 p.m., Eric Joseph Pitts, 36, of 111 N. 12th St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of second-degree assault, a class D felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. Pitts was held pending arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- ALLEGANY — Allen C. Miller, 41, of 527 King St., Olean, was charged at 8:58 p.m. Sunday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Miller was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NEW ALBION — Zechariah W. Wheeler, 25, of New Albion, was charged at 1:56 a.m. Tuesday with second-degree strangulation, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; criminal obstruction of breathing, third-degree assault and second-degree unlawful imprisonment, all class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from a repeorted domestic incident. During an investigation, deputies also determined that there was an active warrant for Wheeler’s arrest issued out of New Albion Town Court. Wheeler was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:08 a.m. Monday on Route 305 near Davis Road. Timothy J. Carpenter, 35, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- HUME — Matthew M. Lates, 29, of Hume, was charged at 9:21 p.m. Monday with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 29. Lates was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Billy J. Autry, 55, of Little Valley, was charged at 12:50 a.m. Tuesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Autry was processed and released with an appearance ticket.