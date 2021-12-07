Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:26 p.m., no injuries were reported in a one-vehicle accident on North 24th Street when a vehicle operated by Nancy A. Arnold, 85, of Olean, struck two trees.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 8:14 p.m., Emily L. Wilder, 20, of Salamanca, was arrested on five outstanding bench warrants. Wilder was turned over to Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office and held for arraignment.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Thomas F. Peterson, 56, of Jamestown, was charged at 5:17 p.m. Sunday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.