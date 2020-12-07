Olean Police
- Friday, 1:15 p.m., no injuries were reported in a two-vehicle accident on South 25th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Carol A. Franklin, 72, of Bliss, was turning left on to West State Street when it struck a vehicle operated by David A. Simpson, 63, of Olean. Franklin was charged with failure to yield at an intersection.
- Friday, 2:55 p.m., Izack A. Kauhl, 21, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 6:30 p.m., Breanne C. Jadlowski, 38, of Portville, was charged with second-degree criminal trespass and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 2:22 a.m., Jerald D. Harrier, 48, of Ceres, was charged with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 6:30 a.m., Dustin A. Haynes, 28, of Olean, was charged on a violation of probation warrant. He was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Salamanca Police
- Sunday, 4:19 a.m., Charles Spruce, 55, of Salamanca, was charged with third-degree assault and second-degree aggravated harassment, both class A misdemeanors. He was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Robert A. Cowles, 42, of Belmont, was charged at 10:45 a.m. Friday with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- BOLIVAR — Caleb J. Warner, 24, of Friendship, was charged at 11:55 a.m. Friday with fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, both class D felonies. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:56 p.m. Friday on Route 16 and Lafferty Drive. Daniel A. Solari, 52, of Delevan, and Roger A. Hammond, 52, of Sardinia, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- WILLING — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:53 p.m. Friday on Hallsport Road and State Route 19. Elizabeth A. Stoll, 77, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- BURNS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:21 p.m. Friday on State Highway 70 and County Route 15B. Jennifer A. Olix, 46, of Hornell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — Jan E. Morrison, 61, of Freedom, was charged at 7:49 p.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more, both unclassified misdemeanors.
- GREAT VALLEY — Bradley P. Stahlman, 22, of Salamanca, as charged at 10:50 p.m. Friday with second-degree burglary, a class C felony, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
- WEST ALMOND — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:33 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at the Angelica ramp. Kimberly A. Glover, 28, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ISCHUA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:40 p.m. Saturday in a driveway on the Five Mile Road. A 14-year-old Hinsdale boy was reported to be the driver. One injury was reported.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:37 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Hillside Drive. Angela M. Palotta, 38, of Frewsburg, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CARROLLTON
— A one-vehicle
- accident was reported at 6:10 p.m. Friday on Route 219 and Hillside Drive. Gerald Lapiere, 59, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:55 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. Lila R. Ingalls, 22, of Endwell, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD
— A one-vehicle accident was reported at 8:04 p.m. Saturday on Route 219 and Ahrens Road. Wendy C. Johnson, 58, of Ellicottville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.