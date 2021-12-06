Olean Police
- Friday, 3:36 p.m., Derrick S. Kump, 20, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kump was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 5:42 p.m., Carmen C. Burney, 35, of Olean, was charged with operating a motor vehicle with registration suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor. Burney was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 11:10 a.m., Dustin A. Haynes, 29, of Olean, was charged with third-degree robbery, a class D felony, petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor, and second-degree harassment, a violation. Haynes was reported held for arraignment.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Andrew P. Maclean, 27, of Randolph, was charged at 12:49 a.m. Wednesday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- BELMONT — Norm F. Truax Jr., 39, of Belmont, was arrested Nov. 29, on a family court warrant issued from Allegany County Family Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $500 bail.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Brooke G. Gruber, 28, of Centerville, was charged at 2:30 p.m. Friday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMA — Anthony M. Proctor, 29, of Friendship, was charged at 11:55 p.m. Friday with driving while ability impaired, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released an appearance ticket.
- FRIENDSHIP — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:34 a.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 29. Kristina L. Marsh, of Randolph, Vt., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- RUSHFORD — Nicholas D. Fuller, 26, of Chaffee, was charged at 5:59 p.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% or more and aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:21 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 86 at exit 25. Bradley S. Hause, 40, of Emporium, Pa., was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Thomas F. Peterson, 56, of Jamestown, was charged at 5:17 a.m. Sunday, with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and first-degree operating a motor vehicle impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.