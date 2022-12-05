Olean Police
- Friday, 1:52 p.m., Lucas A. Burton, 37, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated with a previous conviction within 10 years, a class E felony, and leaving the scene, a traffic infraction. Burton was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 8:01 p.m., James E. Alders, 39, of Olean, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Alders was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 11:24 a.m., Shae L. Robinson, 18, of Olean, was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. Robinson was released with an appearance ticket.
- Saturday, 3:49 p.m., Noel A. Dentice, 20, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Dentice was released with an appearance ticket.