Olean Police
- Monday, 2:56 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Union Street near Coleman Street. A vehicle operated by Zackary C. Hurlburt, 24, of Springville, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Mackenzie L. Yonker, 20, of Limestone, which was stopped in traffic. Hurlburt was subsequently cited for following too closely, an infraction.
- Thursday, 11:08 p.m., Corey W. Bilby, 34, of Friendship, and Jed F. Davis, 34, of Wellsville, were charged with two counts of third-degree grand larceny, a class D felony, and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charges stem from a complaint of a stolen trailer. Bilby and Davis were processed and released with appearance tickets.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Ashley M. Wesley, 35, of Machias, was charged at 2:55 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Wesley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Timothy R. Kiernan, 36, of Hinsdale, was charged at 3:10 p.m. Thursday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kiernan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Miguel A. Ruiz-Mojica, 45, of Olean, was charged at 4:21 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt and two counts of petit larceny, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Oct. 26. Ruiz-Mojica was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jerry L. Cummins, 41, of Allegany, was charged at 5:35 p.m. Thursday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 22. Cummins was processed and released with an appearance ticket.