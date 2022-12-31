Olean Police
- Tuesday, 8:03 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by George S. Lowry, 69, of Irving Street, was entering the traffic circle when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Kayla N. Kerner, 26, of Bradford, Pa. Lowry was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Friday, 1:44 a.m., Angel J. Merced, 48, no permanent address, was charged with second-degree robbery, a class C felony. Merced was held pending arraignment.