Olean Police
- Thursday, 10:50 a.m., Thomas A. Kranock, 37, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Kranock was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 4:17 p.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of 118 E. Greene St., was charged with third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Cook was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Wednesday, 3:41 p.m., Alec W. Kessler, 25, of West Clarksville, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor; following too close, unregistered motor vehicle, uninspected motor vehicle and operating without insurance, infractions. The charges stem from a reported motor vehicle accident. Kessler was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- ALLEGANY — Christopher L. Gross, 52, of Olean, was charged at 1:20 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Gross was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- WELLSVILLE — Levi A. Harris, 20, of Wellsville, was charged at 1:26 p.m. Wednesday with acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor, and third-degree sexual abuse, a class B misdemeanor. the charges stem from an incident reported Dec. 22. Harris was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- FARMERSVILLE — Natashia J. Mole, 44, of Farmersville, was charged at 2:10 p.m. Wednesday with fourth-degree criminal mischief and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Mole was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- MACHIAS — Michael R. Baker, 58, of Machias, was charged at 10:14 p.m. Wednesday with third-degree patronizing prostitution, a class A misdemeanor. Baker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- HINSDALE — Mark E. Sue, 56, of Allegany, was charged at 11:50 p.m. Wednesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Sue was processed and released with an appearance ticket.