Olean Police
- Wednesday, 3:46 p.m., Nathan A. Bowker, 33, of Friendship, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Ried’s Food Barn. Bowker was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 11:49 p.m., Devonte M. Connor, 20, of 213 N. Union St., was arrested on three bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court. Connor was held pending arraignment.
- Thursday, 12:11 a.m., Cody Jay Hatch, 38, no permanent address, was charged with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. The charge stems from a report of an unwanted person. Hatch’s status was not reported.