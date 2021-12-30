WELLSVILLE — A Little Genesee woman has been charged with attempted murder following an alleged stabbing incident, the Wellsville Police Department reported Wednesday.
Haley M. Button, 23, was charged Wednesday with second-degree attempted murder, a class A felony; first-degree assault, a class B felony; and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class A misdemeanor.
The charges stem from an investigation into an alleged stabbing that was reported Dec. 24 in the Wellsville Shopping Center parking lot on Bolivar Road.
According to police, Button was located by the New York State Police following a traffic stop Tuesday night in the Town of Amity, where Button was a passenger of a vehicle.
Following the traffic stop, Button was charged by state police with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor.
She was processed and transported to Allegany County Jail, where she was held on $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 property bond or $200,000 partially secured bond. She is due back in court at a later date.
No further information was available Wednesday night.
Olean Police
- Wednesday, 4:58 p.m., Zoe Patrick Asher Jr., 49, of 622 S. Union St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a complaint made by Ried’s Food Barn. Asher was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 6:49 p.m., Dakota E. Hall, 27, of 318 S. Second St., was arrested on a bench warrant. Hall was turned over to the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office.
Portville Police
- Tuesday, 9:15 a.m., Wendell M. Roberts, 23, of 50 Temple St., Portville, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic dispute. Roberts was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- HINSDALE — Colleen W. Laird, 54, of Arcade, was charged at 4:55 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. Laird was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ANGELICA — Kenneth L. Conners, 28, of Dallas, Texas, was charged at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Connors was processed and released with an appearance ticket.