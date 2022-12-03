Police report image

Olean Police

  • Thursday, 2:36 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle registered to Linore E. Lounsbury, 73, of Hinsdale, struck a vehicle registered to Carlton L. Williams, 27, of Olean, in the intersection of West Sullivan and First streets. Lounsbury was charged with failure to yield right of way, a violation. Williams was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license, a violation.

Tags

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social