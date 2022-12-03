- Thursday, 2:36 p.m., no injuries were reported when a vehicle registered to Linore E. Lounsbury, 73, of Hinsdale, struck a vehicle registered to Carlton L. Williams, 27, of Olean, in the intersection of West Sullivan and First streets. Lounsbury was charged with failure to yield right of way, a violation. Williams was charged with operation of a motor vehicle without a license, a violation.
- Thursday, 6:36 p.m., Kenny R. Everts, 40, of Franklinville, was arrested on an active bench warrant. He was turned over to Cattaraugus County Jail.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- LITTLE VALLEY — Marcus A. Hicks, 36, of Great Valley, was charged at noon on Tuesday, with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance and first-degree promoting prison contraband, both class B felonies. Hicks was returned to Cattaraugus County Jail with an appearance ticket.
- GREAT VALLEY — Richard D. Joy, 37, of Franklinville, was charged at 2:04 a.m. Wednesday, with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, and traffic violations. Joy was released with an appearance ticket and uniform traffic tickets.
- SOUTH DAYTON — Brian J. Lycett, 51, of South Dayton, was arrested at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday, on a violation of probation warrant. Lycett was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- SALAMANCA — Kenny Everts, 40, of Franklinville, was arrested at 7:58 p.m. Thursday, on a valid bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Everts was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Austin N. Maybee, 18, of Salamanca, was charged at 3:25 a.m. Friday, with aggravated driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple traffic violations. Maybee was releasaed with an appearance ticket.