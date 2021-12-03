KILLBUCK — A Kill Buck man faces a reckless endangerment charge after the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office allege he was involved in a hunting accident in November.
Jacob F. White, 29, of 3605 S. Authority Road, was charged at 6:08 p.m. Nov. 2 with second-degree reckless endangerment, a class A misdemeanor.
Deputies state the charge was the result of an investigation into a reported hunting incident off Route 417 in Great Valley.
Details of the incident were not available Thursday.
White was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Deputies were assisted in their investigation by the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the Seneca Nation Conservation Department.
Olean Police
- Tuesday, 7:10 p.m., two injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of West State and Fifth streets. A vehicle operated by Kimberly A. Baxter, 30, of 3859 West Branch Road, Allegany, reportedly failed to yield when entering the intersection and collided with a vehicle operated by Jacqueline J. Corwin, 53, of 1710 Seneca Ave. Baxter was subsequently cited for failure to yield right-of-way, infraction.
- Wednesday, 9:55 p.m., Tashanti R. Phillips, 19, of 623 Seneca Ave., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Phillips was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Wednesday, no time provided, Christopher M. French-Lawson, 29, of Rexville, was charged with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. The charges stem from a traffic stop on North Brooklyn Avenue. French-Lawson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- CARROLLTON — Richard C. Jones III, 34, no address given, was charged at 8:15 p.m. Nov. 18 with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from a reported domestic incident. Jones was processed and released on his own recognizance.
- GOWANDA — Linda R. Moore, 50, of Coldspring, was arrested at 1:31 p.m. Monday on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. Moore was remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail pending arraignment.
- HINSDALE — Bette J. Andress, 42, of 3111 Pennsylvania Road, Hinsdale, was arrested at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday on Cattaraugus County Family Court warrant. She was processed and released on her own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Tiffany A. Colon, 34, of 8 Solterra Circle, Allegany, was charged at 2:02 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree criminal trespass, a class B misdemeanor. Colon was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Thomas C. Lowrimore, 37, of West Henley Street, Olean, was arrested at 2:52 p.m. Tuesday on a bench warrant issued out of Franklinville Town Court. Lowrimore was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail in lieu of $2,000 bail.
- OLEAN — Angel L. Stone, 42, of 107 S. Barry St., Olean, was arrested at 10:08 a.m. Wednesday on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. Stone was transferred to the custody of the Olean Police Department.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:11 p.m. Wednesday on Chipmonk Road. According to deputies, a vehicle operated by a 72-year-old man traveled 175 yards off the roadway and into a creek. The driver was transported to Olean General Hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
New York
State Police
- ALLEGANY — Courtney L. Brown, 27, of Little Valley, was charged at 7 p.m. Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 18. Brown was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- LYNDON — Ronald J. Czerminski, 53, of Lyndon, was charged at 11:35 p.m. Wednesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Czerminski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.