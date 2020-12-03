Olean Police
- Tuesday, 6:26 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and Main streets. A vehicle operated by Carolyn Louise Bauer, 46, of 811 King St., reportedly struck a vehicle in the roundabout operated by Robbie Joe Hulbert Jr., 25, of 137 N. Eighth St. Bauer was cited for failure to yield right-of-way, an infraction.
- Wednesday, 8 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Genesee streets. A vehicle operated by Brittany E. Murphy, 28, of 538 Erie St., reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by Timothy M. Cox, 45, of East Aurora, which was stopped in traffic. Both vehicles sustained major damage. Murphy was cited for following too closely, an infraction.
New York
State Police
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 11 a.m. Tuesday on Fay Hollow Road near Pennsylvania Avenue. Eden M. Miller, 22, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FRANKLINVILLE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:44 p.m. Monday on Route 98 near Bennett Road. Leeann M. Everett, 49, of Franklinville, and an 18-year-old Franklinville man were listed as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- NAPOLI — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Hoxie Hill and Benson roads. Jennifer L. Dickerson, 46, of Randolph, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. Tuesday on Gooseneck Road near Keller Road. David W. Derosato, 24, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ASHFORD — Jenna M. Kaltenbach, 32, of Steamburg, was charged at 6:59 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree reckless endangerment and acting in a manner injurious to a child, class A misdemeanors. Kaltenbach was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CLARKSVILLE