Olean Police
- Saturday, 2:48 a.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on South Union Street near West Riverside Drive. A vehicle operated by Lamont I. Coleman, 36, of Port Allegany, Pa., reportedly left the roadway and struck an unoccupied parked vehicle in a driveway, pushing it into a utility pole and causing damage. The vehicle then allegedly attempted to leave the scene and reportedly struck another unoccupied parked vehicle on the side of the road. Coleman was subsequently cited for third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor, leaving the scene of a property damage accident and driving on roadway laned for traffic, infractions.
- Wednesday, 10:20 a.m., William J. Forrest, 58, of 311 E. State St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Livonia Town Court. Forrest was turned over to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.