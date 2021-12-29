Olean Police
- Sunday, 12:21 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near South 19th Street. A vehicle operated by Amber M. Miller, 35, of 1907 W. State St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Katie E. Ralston, 35, of 205 Chestnut St. Miller was subsequently cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
- Monday, 12:18 a.m., Richelle L. Layton, 45, of 115 W. Elm St., was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor; moved from lane unsafely, impeding traffic, failure to keep right and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle on the highway, infractions. Layton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 12:20 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on West State Street near North Union Street. A vehicle operated by Matthew J. Amore, 46, of 47 S. Nine Mile Road, Allegany, reportedly struck the rear of a vehicle operated by William S. Nicol, 60, of Cuba. Amore then allegedly left the scene of the collision and was located soon after in Allegany. He was subsequently cited for following too closely and leaving the scene of an accident, infractions.
- Tuesday, 11:35 a.m., Maria K. Covert, 20, no permanent address, was arrested on two bench warrants issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony, and second-degree aggravated harassment, a class A misdemeanor. Covert was held pending arraignment.
New York State Police
- ALLEN — Richard L. Delude, 41, of Fillmore, was charged at 10:11 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated, aggravated driving while intoxicated and third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, all unclassified misdemeanors. Delude was processed and released with an appearance ticket.