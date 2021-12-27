Olean Police
- Thursday, 7:37 p.m., Amy R. Bowser, 35, of Olean, was charged with driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor, and multiple traffic infractions. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Thursday, 7:40 p.m., Lacey S. Cook, 31, of Olean, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Her status was not reported.
- Thursday, 9:12 p.m., Da'sai K. Bradberry, 19, of Buffalo, was charged with false impersonation, a class B misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- Friday, 7:37 p.m., Vontey L. Johnson, 38, of Olean, was charged with two counts of third-degree assault and acting in a manner injurious to a child, both class A misdemeanors. His status was not reported.
- Saturday, 7:37 p.m., Jennifer L. Karash, 41, of Olean, was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; acting in a manner injurious to a child, a class A misdemeanor; and two counts of harassment, a violation. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- Sunday, 1:41 a.m., Lawrence D. Cook, 42, of Olean, was charged with third-degree assault, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and fourth-degree criminal mischief, all class A misdemeanors. He was reported held.
Salamanca Police
- Friday, 9:42 p.m., Tirell Mcentire, 31, of Jamestown, was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Friday, 10:09 p.m., Rhonda Reardon, 52, of Salamanca, was charged with aggravated driving for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated with a blood alcohol count of 0.18% or more, a class E felony, and operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol count of 0.08% and driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors, and multiple traffic violations and infractions. She was released with uniform traffic tickets.
- Saturday, 1:24 a.m., Joshua Hostuttler, 39, of Little Valley, was charged with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with suspended registration, all unclassified misdemeanors, and drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, a violation. He was released with uniform traffic tickets.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- FRIENDSHIP — Renee L. Mighells, 34, of Randolph, was arrested Dec. 7 at an unreported time, on a bench warrant issued from Friendship Town Court. She was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $2,000 bail.
- FRIENDSHIP — Tristin R. Collins, 24, of Belfast, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Angelica Town Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail on $1,000 bail.
- BELFAST — Cindi E. Music, 45, of Bolivar, was arrested on a family court warrant issued from Allegany County Family Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
- ALMA — Connor McCullough, 21, of Alma, was arrested on a bench warrant issued from Alma Town Court. She was released on her own recognizance.
- BELFAST — Kevin D. Hills, 35, of Burns, was arrested on a violation of probation warrant issued from Allegany County Court. He was remanded to Allegany County Jail with no bail.
- GENESEE, Pa. — Crystal L. Logue, 43, of Genesee, Pa., was arrested on an arrest warrant issued from Amity Town Court. She was turned over to NYSP.
New York State Police
- CARROLLTON — Jordan A. Christiansen, 29, of Kill Buck, was charged at 1:39 p.m. Thursday, with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:07 p.m. Thursday on County Road 40 and Weatherby Road. Ethan K. Desotell, 22, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- ALLEGANY — Amber N. Chapman, 36, of Olean, was charged Friday at an undisclosed time, with petit larceny, a classA misdemeanor. She was released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Jeffrey A. Heater, 50, of New York state, was charged at 12:18 a.m. Sunday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released on his own recognizance.
Pennsylvania State Police
- LIBERTY TOWNSHIP — Ryan Weatherley, 39, of Cuba, was found at 3:59 p.m. Dec. 14, to be in possession of a controlled substance and related paraphernalia.
- ELDRED TOWNSHIP — Derick Allshouse, 29, and Jeffery Sue, 29, both of Olean, were stopped at 3:53 a.m. Dec. 19. The operator of the vehicle was placed under arrest for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia. The passenger was arrested for for driving under the influence, possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.