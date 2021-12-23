OLEAN — An Olean man has been charged in the recent theft of packages allegedly taken from front porches, the Olean Police Department reported Wednesday.
Lawrence Daniel Cook, 42, of 118 E. Greene St., was charged Wednesday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
According to police, Cook allegedly stole a package valued at $104 from a porch on North Third Street, in addition to an unspecified number of packages from other city porches over the past few days.
Video surveillance footage reportedly assisted police in identifying Cook.
He was released with an appearance ticket.
Wellsville Police
- Tuesday, no time provided, Brent D. Gamblin, 45, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported in September on Madison Street. Gamblin reportedly pled guilty, was fined and released.
- Tuesday, no time provided, Charles P. McDade, 31, of Hinsdale, was charged with fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property and petit larceny, both class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported in September on Seneca Street. McDade, who is currently incarcerated in Allegany County Jail, was processed and is due back in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- ANDOVER — William R. Weigold, 32, of Tonawanda, was charged at 2:58 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Weigold was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- NAPOLI — Heather A. Ames, 26, of Randolph, was charged at 8 p.m. Tuesday with prohibited sale of an alcoholic beverage, a class A misdemeanor. Ames was processed and released with an appearance ticket.