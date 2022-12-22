Police report image

Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office

  • OLEAN — Gregory D. Pellett, 47, of Olean, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday, on an outstanding bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Pellett was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
  • DELEVAN — Steven P. Scinta, 58, of Holland, was charged at 5 p.m. Monday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Scinta was released with an appearance ticket.

