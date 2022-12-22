Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- OLEAN — Gregory D. Pellett, 47, of Olean, was arrested at 9:30 a.m. Monday, on an outstanding bench warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Court. Pellett was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail.
- DELEVAN — Steven P. Scinta, 58, of Holland, was charged at 5 p.m. Monday, with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. Scinta was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN— Lacey S. Cook, 32, was charged at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, with third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class B felony; seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor; and second-degree use of drug paraphernalia, a class B misdemeanor. Cook was also arrested on an outstanding arrest warrant issued from Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office. Cook was released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — Jay J. Miller, 32, was charged at 3:24 a.m. Tuesday, with two counts of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor, and traffic infractions and violations. Miller was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALMA — Tony England, 45, of New York state, was charged at 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, with second-degree burglary, a class C felony; third-degree burglary, a class D felony; third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony; and possession of burglar tools, criminal mischief and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, all class A misdemeanors. England’s status was not reported.
- ANDOVER — Robert J. Herrod, 68, of Andover, was charged at 8:56 p.m. Tuesday, with third-degree welfare fraud, a class D felony, and first-degree filing a false instrument, a class E felony. Herrod was released on his own recognizance.
- OLEAN — Roseanne Burrell, 44, of Franklinville, was charged at 2:11 a.m. Tuesday, with aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a class A misdemeanor; operation of a motor vehicle with license suspended/revoked, an unclassified misdemeanor; and a traffic infraction. Burrell was released with an appearance ticket and a uniform traffic ticket.