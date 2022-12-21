Police report image

New York State Police

  • MACHIAS — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:54 p.m. Monday on Riceville Road near Pleasant Valley Road. Jonathan W. Matthews, 38, of Yorkshire, was identified as the driver. Two injuries were reported.
  • HUME — Joshua R. Buck, 22, of Houghton, was charged at 6:08 p.m. Monday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, both unclassified misdemeanors. Buck was processed and released on his own recognizance.

Trending Food Videos

Local & Social