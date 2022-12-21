...WINTER STORM WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH MONDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...A rapid switch from rain to snow with sharply falling
temperatures into the teens and single digits will result in a
flash freeze on Friday. From Friday afternoon through most of
the weekend, very strong winds, heavy lake effect snow and
significant blowing and drifting snow will be possible. Winds
could gust as high as 65 mph Friday into Friday night. Localized
blizzard conditions are possible.
* WHERE...Niagara, Orleans, Erie, Genesee, Wyoming, Chautauqua,
and Cattaraugus counties.
* WHEN...From Friday morning through Monday morning.
* IMPACTS...Travel for the holiday weekend, including Friday,
could be very difficult to impossible at times. Areas of
blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility with
whiteouts and localized blizzard conditions possible. The most
persistent and worst conditions will be where lake effect snow
is most widespread, which is still uncertain at this time.
Winds this strong could cause tree damage and power outages.
Cold wind chills as low as 10 to 20 below zero this weekend
could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30
minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Begin needed preparations at home or with your vehicle. Travel
may become difficult or impossible at times this holiday weekend,
so plan accordingly.
&&