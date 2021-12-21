Cuba Police
- Thursday, 12:28 a.m., Maria K. Covert, 21, of Cuba, was charged on an active arrest warrant issued from Cuba Town Court. He was released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- SALAMANCA — Brian M. Johnson, 35, of Salamanca, was charged at 10 a.m. Monday, with three counts of third-degree burglary, a class D felony, and petit larceny and criminal mischief, both class A misdemeanors, after a month-long investigation. He was released with an appearance ticket.
New York State Police
- MACHIAS — Jesse M. Hannner, 32, of Franklinville, was charged at 4:28 p.m. Sunday with third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — David M. Jordan, 37, of Port Colborne, Ontario, was charged at 6:53 p.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated per se, both unclassified misdemeanors. He was released to a third party with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Jeffrey M. Anderson, 37, of Allegany, was charged at 12:45 a.m. Monday with criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. He was released with an appearance ticket.