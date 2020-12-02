HUME — A Portageville woman faces multiple charges in Allegany County, the New York State Police announced Tuesday.
Casey M. Cassidy, 31, was initially arrested at 12:26 a.m. Friday and charged with second-degree criminal obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest and second-degree criminal contempt, all class A misdemeanors. A 15-year-old Portageville girl was also charged with second-degree criminal contempt.
Cassidy was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
She was subsequently arrested at 6:51 p.m. Monday and charged with three counts of second-degree possession of a forged instrument, class D felonies, and petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
These charges stem from an incident reported Sept. 1.
Cassidy was reported held.
Olean Police
- Saturday, 12:30 p.m., one injury was reported following a two-vehicle accident on North Seventh Street near West State Street. A vehicle operated by Terry M. Gaylor, 67, of Brickell Avenue, reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Gaylor complained of minor shoulder pain at the scene and was cleared by the Olean Fire Department.
- Monday, 11:44 a.m., Tiffany R. Armstrong, 37, of 4331 Hamilton Hill Road, Cuba, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal impersonation, class A misdemeanors; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Armstrong was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 11:44 a.m., Donald J. Johnson, 31, no permanent address, was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to previous charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and possession of a hypodermic instrument, class A misdemeanors; and unlawful possession of marijuana, a violation. Johnson was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- Monday, 6:28 p.m., no injuries were reported following a three-vehicle accident on North 12th Street near Putnam Street. A vehicle operated by Michael F. Presutti, 67, of Belmont, reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. That vehicle was then reportedly pushed into another unoccupied parked vehicle.
- Monday, 7:11 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on South 14th Street near West Henley Street. A vehicle operated by Lindsey M. Green, 25, of 1502 W. Henley St., was backing out of a driveway when it reportedly struck an unoccupied parked vehicle. Green was cited for unsafe backing, an infraction.
Wellsville Police
- Monday, no time provided, Tyler W. Cowburn, 26, of Wellsville, was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported on Brooklyn Avenue. Cowburn was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
New York State Police
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:19 a.m. Monday on Route 19 near Crawford Creek Road. Lacie M. Lavallee, 35, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WELLSVILLE — Jed F. Davis, 33, of Wellsville, and Zeb K. Davis, 34, of Friendship, were charged at 8:31 a.m. Monday with fifth-degree conspiracy, petit larceny and third-degree auto stripping, class A misdemeanors. Jed Davis was additionally charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Zeb Davis was additionally charged with third-degree criminal mischief, a class E felony. The status of both men was not reported.
- AMITY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:46 p.m. Monday on Route 19 near the Interstate 86 on-ramp. Steven W. Flower, 54, of Caneadea, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:11 p.m. Monday on Chestnut Street near Second Street. Suzanne M. Amidon, 72, of Wellsville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ALLEGANY — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:35 p.m. Monday on Maple Avenue near Seventh Street. Michele A. Schultz, 42, of Olean, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
