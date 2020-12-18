Olean Police
- Tuesday, 4:43 a.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North Union and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Robert E. Peck, 67, of Martha Avenue, was entering the roundabout when he reportedly struck a vehicle operated by Michael E. Osby Jr., 35, of 225 N. First St. Peck told police Osby’s vehicle was driving without lights at a high rate of speed. Osby’s vehicle subsequently veered into a construction area in front of the Manufacturer’s Hanover building, causing damage to fencing and scaffolding. Osby was cited for operating a motor vehicle with license suspended and inadequate lights.
- Wednesday, 1:45 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Main and Front streets. A vehicle operated by Amber L. Slocum, 29, of Wellsville, was attempting to make a right-hand turn when it reportedly slid due to the icy conditions and struck a vehicle operated by Wayne L. Hulin, 50, of Bolivar.
- Wednesday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Queen and Seneca streets. A vehicle operated by Norman D. Rhinehart, 79, of Allegany, was attempting to stop at a stop sign but due to slippery conditions reportedly slid into a vehicle operated by Richard L. Finch, 41, of 3318 State Park Ave., Salamanca.
- Wednesday, 2 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of North 12th and West State streets. A vehicle operated by Clarence C. Picard, 37, of 104 Pancio Lane, was attempting to stop at a red light but due to the slippery conditions reportedly slid into a vehicle operated by Daniel J. Dombek, 59, of 3010 Route 16, which was stopped.
- Wednesday, 2:40 p.m., no injuries were reported following a one-vehicle accident at the intersection of West Riverside Drive and Martha Avenue. A vehicle operated by Matthew C. Townsend, 39, of 1155 Boulder Ridge, Allegany, was attempting to stop at a stop sign when it reportedly slid due to the icy conditions and struck a utility pole. The vehicle sustained major damage.
- Wednesday, 2:41 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo and Homer streets. A vehicle operated by Kevin James Martinelli, 44, of 818 Union St., was attempting to stop at a stop sign but due to slippery conditions reportedly lost control and struck a vehicle operated by Amanda M. Cline, 35, of 4100 Five Mile Road, Allegany.
- Wednesday, 3 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of Buffalo and Homer streets. A vehicle operated by Mark C. Corcoran, 49, of Portville, reportedly slid into the intersection and struck a vehicle operated by Ghassan S. Abdalla, 61, of Johnstown.
- Wednesday, 4:10 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 86 off-ramp near Buffalo Street. A vehicle operated by Brian A. Cushing, 32, of Wellsville, was attempting to stop when it reportedly slid due to the icy conditions and struck a vehicle operated by Shawn S. Brushingham, 54, of 1901 Johnson Road.
- Wednesday, 4:31 p.m., no injuries were reported following a two-vehicle accident on the Interstate 86 off-ramp near Route 16. A vehicle operated by Louis Campisi, 59, of New Kingston, was attempting to stop at a stop sign when it reportedly slid due to icy conditions and struck a vehicle operated by Daniel L. Washy, 59, of Perrysburg.
- Wednesday, 5:20 p.m., Randy James Davis, 32, of 611 E. Highland Ave., was arrested on a warrant relating to a previous charge of fourth-degree criminal mischief, a class A misdemeanor. Davis was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County
Sheriff’s Office
- GOWANDA — Andrew J. Greinert, 30, of 54 N. Water St., Gowanda, was arrested at 12:15 p.m. Nov. 24 on a bench warrant relating to a previous charge of driving while intoxicated, an unclassified misdemeanor. Greinert was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held without bail.
- SALAMANCA — Katie L. Stahlman, 31, no address provided, was arrested at 11:56 a.m. Nov. 25 on a warrant issued by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. Stahlman was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail and held pending her next court date.
- COLD SPRING — Clayton R. Olmstead Jr., 52, of 10263 Railroad Ave., Cold Spring, was charged at 7:34 a.m. Nov. 26 with two counts of second-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors; and two counts of second-degree harassment, violations. The charges stem from a report that Olmstead allegedly entered a dwelling without the owner’s consent. He was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — John M. Miller, 42, of 114 First St., Little Valley, was arrested at 9:32 a.m. Dec. 5 on a bench warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court relating to previous charges of fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class D felony; endangering the welfare of a child and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, class A misdemeanors. Miller was transported to Cattaraugus County Jail where he was held pending arraignment.
- HINSDALE — Tanya M. Woods, 37, of 3363 Route 16, Hinsdale, was charged at 8:17 a.m. Dec. 9 with second-degree assault, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident during which Woods allegedly struck a victim in the face, causing multiple injuries. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Tynell J. Tolbert, 27, of Buffalo, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Friday on a warrant issued out of Cattaraugus County Court. He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance. Tolbert is due back in court at a later date.
New York
State Police
- OLEAN — Andrew J. Stokes, 25, of Olean, was charged at 11:18 a.m. Tuesday with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a class A misdemeanor. Stokes was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
- CARROLLTON — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:03 p.m. Tuesday in a parking lot near Interstate 86. Anthony Andrew Jarrett, 58, of Erie, Pa., was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- YORKSHIRE — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near West Yorkshire Road. Pauline C. Brown, 69, and Freddie Sepulveda, 64, both of Arcade, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- BELFAST — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Route 17 near Route 19. Michael L. Foster, 46, of Friendship, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RICHBURG — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:25 p.m. Wednesday on Reed Street near Messer Hill Road. Michael S. Covert, 35, of Bolivar, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 2:43 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Route 15 and Route 16. Kevin P. Melanson, 51, of Rochester, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- PORTVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 3:52 p.m. Wednesday on Brooklyn Street near Goss Avenue. Kendall A. Slater, 33, of Cuba, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANEADEA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Oramel Hill Road and East River Road. Romulo A. Mendivil, 32, of Fillmore, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- WARD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:15 p.m. Wednesday on Route 10 near Duke Road. James A. Rector Dean, 31, of Scio, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- FREEDOM — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 4:22 p.m. Wednesday on California Hill Road near Marble Springs Road. Linda A. Rinker, 58, of Caneadea, and Tina L. Wilcox, 48, of Chaffee, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- FARMERSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 5:57 p.m. Wednesday on Route 16 near Route 98. Brian R. Wenk, 57, of Franklinville, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- HINSDALE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:08 p.m. Wednesday on Interstate 86 near exit 26. Leonard Scott Miller, 47, of Belfast, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANDOVER — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:59 p.m. Wednesday on Davis Hill Road near Kilbane Road. Heather M. Gaus, 34, of Andover, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- RANDOLPH — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 7:22 p.m. Wednesday at the intersection of Main Street and Cemetery Hill Road. Elmer Bustillos Jr., 24, of Kennedy, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- GROVE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:45 p.m. Wednesday on Route 70 near Route 24. Joseph John Jarosz Jr., 63, of Lancaster, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.