...LAKE EFFECT SNOW WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM EST
MONDAY...
* WHAT...Heavy lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of
one to two feet in the most persistent lake snows. Winds
gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Wyoming, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus, and Southern Erie
counties.
* WHEN...Until 1 PM EST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Travel will become very difficult at times with deep
snow cover on roads and poor visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Heavy snow will fall in relatively narrow bands. If traveling, be
prepared for rapidly changing road conditions and visibilities.
Submit snow reports through our website or social media.
&&