Olean Police

  • Friday, 11:08 a.m., a minor injury was reported in a two-vehicle accident on Wayne and North First Street when a vehicle operated by Gordon W. Bennett, 85, of Hinsdale struck a vehicle operated by Ruth G. Yardman, 65, of Olean. Bennett was charged with failure to yield right of way in an intersection, a violation.

