Olean Police
- Wednesday, 9:31 a.m., Michael L. Morgan, 33, of 624 N. Barry St., was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a class E felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Nov. 1. Morgan was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Wednesday, 4:43 p.m., Ronald L. Billingsly, 33, of 612 S. Union St., was arrested on a bench warrant issued out of Olean City Court. He was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cuba Police
- Tuesday, 2:44 p.m., Joseph J. Swatt, 53, of Cuba was charged with first-degree public lewdness, a class A misdemeanor; public lewdness, a class B misdemeanor; and exposure of a person, a violation. Swatt was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Allegany County Sheriff’s Office
- WELLSVILLE — Schyler S. Kling, 26, of Wellsville, was arrested Dec. 4 on a bench warrant issued out of Wellsville Village Court. He was arraigned and remanded to Allegany County Jail, where he was held on $20,000 cash bail or $40,000 bond. He is due back in court at a later date
New York
State Police
- RUSHFORD — Samantha M. Jasinski, 25, of Hamburg, was charged at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday with third-degree burglary, a class D felony. The charge stems from an incident reported Sept. 30. Jasinski was processed and released with an appearance ticket.