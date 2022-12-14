- Monday, 3:02 p.m., Raymond L. Appleton, 45, of 323 N. Fourth St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Reid’s Food Barn. Appleton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- Monday, 10:37 p.m., Jonathan Jackson, 32, of 113 S. Sixth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. Jackson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff
- WEST VALLEY — Kieran P. Phalen, 32, of Chaffee, was charged at 8 a.m. Dec. 5 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. Phalen was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- PORTVILLE — Kevin E. Smith, 40, of Belmont, was arrested at 8:30 a.m. Dec. 5 on a warrant issued out of Allegany Town Court. Smith was processed and remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail, where he was held without bail. He is due back in court at a later date.
- GOWANDA — Lily A. Marsh, 25, of Gowanda, was arrested at 7:30 p.m. Dec. 6 on a bench warrant issued out of Perrysburg Town Court. Marsh was arraigned and released with an appearance ticket.
- YORKSHIRE — Ronald A. Gooley, 66, of Olean, was charged at 11:52 p.m. Dec. 7 with second-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, an unclassified misdemeanor. The charge stems from a traffic stop on Route 16. Gooley was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- RANDOLPH — Dakotah R. Godfrey, 24, of Conewango Valley, was charged at 1:31 a.m. Thursday with driving while ability impaired by drugs, an unclassified misdemeanor, and inadequate plate light, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop on Interstate 86. Godfrey was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ALLEGANY — Angellica L. Clark, 27, of Jamestown, was charged at 7:33 p.m. Friday with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Walmart. Clark was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- CONEWANGO — Nathan Abraszek, 38, of Gowanda, was charged at 4:36 a.m. Saturday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, both unclassified misdemeanors. The charges stem from a report of a vehicle in a front yard. Abraszek was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- ELLICOTT- VILLE — Blake Spruce, 29, of Salamanca, was charged at 2:47 a.m. Sunday with driving while intoxicated and aggravated driving while intoxicated, unclassified misdemeanors, and failure to stop at a stop sign, an infraction. The charges stem from a traffic stop. Spruce was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
- OLEAN — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 10:05 a.m. Monday on Route 16 South near Barnum Road. Melody N. Green, 60, of Olean, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.