Olean Police

  • Monday, 3:02 p.m., Raymond L. Appleton, 45, of 323 N. Fourth St., was charged with petit larceny, a class A misdemeanor. The charge stems from an incident reported at Reid’s Food Barn. Appleton was processed and released with an appearance ticket.
  • Monday, 10:37 p.m., Jonathan Jackson, 32, of 113 S. Sixth St., was arrested on a warrant issued out of Olean City Court relating to charges of seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, both class A misdemeanors. Jackson was processed and released with an appearance ticket.

