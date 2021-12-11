New York State Police
- DELEVAN — Brandon J. Herbert, 36, of Delevan, was charged at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, with first-degree criminal contempt, a class E felony, and third-degree assault, a class A misdemeanor. He was reported held.
Pennsylvania State Police
- HAMLIN TOWNSHIP — Nicole Hauck, 41, of Hinsdale, was found at 1:02 a.m. Monday to be in possession of a controlled substance and related drug paraphernalia.
- SMETHPORT, Pa. — Caleb A. Crenshaw, no age or residence reported, was taken into custody Friday and charged with two counts of burglary, kidnapping, two counts of criminal trespass, terroristic threats, prohibited offensive weapons and criminal mischief. He was arraigned and bail set to $350,000.