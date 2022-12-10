New York State Police
- BELMONT — A 16-year-old Angelica youth was charged at 10:07 a.m. Thursday, with tampering with physical evidence, a class E felony. The unidentified youth was released to a third party.
- CLARKSVILLE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 1:43 p.m. Thursday on State Route 305 and Youngs Road. Beth A. Yadon, 34, of Portville, was identified as the driver. One injury was reported.
- BURNS — Adam L. Smizer, 40, of Burns, was charged at 9:31 p.m. Thursday, with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Smizer was reported held.