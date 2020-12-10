Olean Police
- Wednesday, 1:27 a.m., Tanya M. Woods, 37, no permanent address, was charged with fourth-degree criminal mischief and third-degree criminal trespass, class A misdemeanors. Woods was allegedly discovered climbing out a broken window of a vacant residence. She was processed and released with a ticket to appear in court at a later date.
Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Office
- RANDOLPH — Jacob D. Parkhurst, 24, of 420 Route 62, Conewango Valley, was charged at 1:15 a.m. Friday with driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08% or greater, unclassified misdemeanors and failure to use designated lane, infraction. The charges stem from and investigation into reports of a vehicle in a ditch on Route 241. Parkhurst was processed and released with tickets to appear in court at a later date.
- LITTLE VALLEY — Katelyn M. Sacco, 24, of 112 Seventh St., was arrested at 9:25 p.m. Saturday on a warrant issued out of Buffalo City Court. Sacco was processed and turned over to the Buffalo Police Department.
- ASHFORD — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:56 p.m. Monday on Route 219. Passengers were evaluated by EMS at the scene and released.
New York State Police
- SCIO — Mitchell M. Reid, 39, of Scio, was charged at 11:15 a.m. Tuesday with forcible touching and endangering the welfare of a child, class A misdemeanors. The charges stem from an incident reported Nov. 20. Reid was released on his own recognizance.
- ANDOVER — A two-vehicle accident was reported at 12:33 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Route 21 and Elm Street. Carl P. Schrader, 61, and Denise E. Nevol, 56, both of Andover, were identified as the drivers. No injuries were reported.
- INDEPENDENCE — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 4:24 p.m. Tuesday on Route 22. Rebecca A. Richard, 40, of Greenwood, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- ANGELICA — A one-vehicle accident was reported at 6:24 p.m. Tuesday on Route 16 near Route 19. Michael J. Syracusa, 74, of Angelica, was identified as the driver. No injuries were reported.
- CANASERAGA — Joseph A. Rowe, 37, of Dalton, was charged at 11:13 p.m. Tuesday with second-degree criminal contempt, a class A misdemeanor. Rowe was released on his own recognizance.